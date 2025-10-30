Azerbaijani fruits, vegetables to be transported to Kazakhstan via green corridor – EXCLUSIVE

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will transport fruits and vegetables to each other through a green corridor, Aizhan Bizhanova, Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, told Report.

    According to Bizhanova, Kazakhstan aims to increase imports of agricultural products from Azerbaijan: "We face a significant demand for fruits and vegetables during the off-season. That's why we are establishing a green corridor between our customs authorities. Through this corridor, fruits and vegetables will be transported from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan without obstacles. This will help meet the needs of our domestic market. At the same time, we plan to process some of the products and export them to the European Union, China, and Russia," the deputy minister emphasized.

    Azərbaycanın meyvə-tərəvəzi Qazaxıstana "yaşıl dəhliz"lə daşınacaq - EKSKLÜZİV
    Фрукты и овощи из Азербайджана будут поставляться в Казахстан по зеленому коридору - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

