Azerbaijani export mission visits St. Petersburg

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ The next export mission of Azerbaijan has arrived in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Report was informed in the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The export mission includes representatives of 18 Azerbaijani companies involved in production of fruit juice, natural mineral water, fruit and vegetable products, conserved food, ice-cream production and other areas. The export mission is organized with support of the Ministry of Economy and AZPROMO for the purpose of promotion “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

Azerbaijani businessmen attended the XVII Petersburg Food Forum organized as part of “Peterfood” food exhibition in St. Petersburg with support of AZPROMO and Azerbaijani Trade Representative Office in Russia.

Azerbaijani delegation participated in the official opening ceremony of “Peterfood” exhibition. Vice-president of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev in his speech informed the event participants about organisation’s activity and works implemented for the promotion of “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

The visit of export mission will end on November 16.