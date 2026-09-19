The rights of convicted persons of Armenian descent, including Ruben Vardanyan, are ensured without any discrimination, and the statements circulated online on their behalf do not correspond to reality, the Ombudsman's Office of Azerbaijan said, Report informs.

The office noted that within the National Preventive Mechanism, representatives of the Ombudsman met with persons of Armenian descent, including Ruben Vardanyan, both during the preliminary investigation and trials, and after the sentencing and their transfer to penal institutions.

Throughout this time, continuous monitoring of the observance of their rights, conditions of detention, and treatment was carried out.

The Office stated that the inspections were conducted in accordance with international standards, and issues of ensuring human rights and freedoms were constantly in the spotlight.

"During the visits, which were conducted without prior notice both by the Ombudsman and members of the National Preventive Group, these persons, including Ruben Vardanyan, had their rights explained to them in their native language. A doctor, who is a member of the National Preventive Group, checked their state of health. In accordance with their wishes, they were provided with relevant publications and legislative acts in their native language. In addition, based on the prisoners' requests, numerous works of fiction in various languages were given to them," reads the message.

The Office emphasized that each of them has the opportunity to contact the Ombudsman's call center by dialing 916. All received appeals were responded to in a timely manner in accordance with the legislation.

The detention conditions of the convicts meet modern standards, and no discrimination against them is allowed. During consecutive visits, it was established that the convicts are provided with the rights and freedoms enshrined in international documents and national legislation, including the opportunity to do sports, take walks, and organize their leisure time.

After the transfer of the convicts to penitentiary institutions, they were provided with unlimited opportunities for phone calls with family members and access to information, despite the lack of funds in their accounts.

Inspections also showed that the convicts' appeals regarding notary and medical services are satisfied in accordance with the legislation.

"Most recently, Arayik Harutyunyan's appeal for a notary service was executed. Since this coincided with the day of the visit, members of the Ombudsman's National Preventive Group directly observed the provision of this service," the Office noted.

In addition, the appeals of these persons for additional medical examinations, additional telephone conversations with family members, as well as issues related to consecutive appeals by themselves and their lawyers to state bodies, were satisfied.

"Based on the results of independent monitoring and visits by the Ombudsman, we would like to state that the rights of these individuals, who were found guilty by the court of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes, and sentenced to imprisonment, are ensured without any discrimination. The statements circulated on websites on behalf of the mentioned persons have no grounds, do not reflect reality, and serve biased political goals," the Ombudsman's Office added.