Azerbaijani citizens among top-10 foreigners who purchase real estate in Turkey

Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January-February 2018 Azerbaijani citizens purchased 128 houses in Turkey, which is by 19 houses or 17.4% more than the corresponding figure of the last year.

Report informs, this is stated in the annual report of the Turkish Statistical Institute.

65 deals on acquisition of property by Azerbaijani citizens in Turkey were made in January, 63 - in February.

Thus, over the past 2 months of this year, Azerbaijan ranked 9th in the top ten countries that most often buy housing in Turkey.

According to the report, Iraq ranked the first (580 houses), Saudi Arabia (338 houses) - second, on the third place - Russia (249 houses).

Notably, last year Azerbaijan ranked 6th among top-10 foreign countries that purchase real estate in Turkey.