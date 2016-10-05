Azerbaijani businessmen will attend Trade Expo Jakarta 2016

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani businessmen will participate in the Trade Expo Jakarta 2016 in the capital of Indonesia, October 12-16.

Report informs referring to the Indonesian Embassy to Azerbaijan, the Ambassador of Indonesia Husnan Bay Fanani will also accompany the businessmen.

During the exhibition, Azerbaijani businessmen will hold meetings with their Indonesian counterparts and discuss ways to enhance trade relations between the two countries.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Indonesia has repeatedly stated his interest in the development of trade relations between the two states.