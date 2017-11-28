Azerbaijan will amend the Law "On Patent"

© Report

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Amendments will be made to the Law "On Patent" in Azerbaijan. Development of relevant draft law is underway.

Report informs, Niyazi Rahimov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent (SCSMP), said at today's seminar in Baku entitled "Patent law treaty and its application".

"Change to the Law "On Patent" is inevitable. The Law "On Patent" was reviewed with the participation of experts from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). A draft proposal containing the necessary changes in terms of compliance with the "Patent law" agreement is being prepared. The draft is at the final stage", deputy chairman said.