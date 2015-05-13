Azerbaijan, Vietnam discuss cooperation in customs

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Aydin Aliyev has met Deputy Minister of Finance of Vietnam Do Hoang Anh Tuan.

Mr. Aliyev highlighted political and economic relations between the two countries after Azerbaijan`s independence.

He also said the official visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Vietnam contributed to the development of prospects for cooperation. The Chairman also stressed the importance of establishing bilateral cooperation in the field of customs, and expressed confidence that the visit would serve to expand the bilateral ties.

Do Hoang Anh Tuan hailed the development of political and economic ties between the two countries, saying there was big potential for boosting these bonds. He also said they were interested in learning experience of Azerbaijan in the field of customs, as well as fighting against smuggling.