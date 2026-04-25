Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull launch of new production projects

    Business
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 10:29
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull launch of new production projects

    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed the launch of new production projects during the Uzbek delegation's visit to Baku, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

    The delegation, led by Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov, visited Azerbaijan April 22-24.

    During the visit, talks were held with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and the management of leading companies on preparations for joint events, the implementation of joint initiatives, the launch of new production cycles, and participation in WUF13.

    Key areas of cooperation were agreed upon, including mining, construction materials production, transport and logistics, urban development, agro-industrial complex, and pharmaceuticals.

    Particular attention was paid to the creation of the "Uzbekistan" Park in Baku and the "Azerbaijan" Park in Tashkent, as well as the development of a pharmacy network and fruit and vegetable processing projects.

    Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov
    Azərbaycan və Özbəkistan yeni istehsalat layihələrinin işə salınmasını müzakirə ediblər
    Азербайджан и Узбекистан обсудили запуск новых производственных проектов

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