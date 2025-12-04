Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull expanding cross-border trade, investment

Entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan and Türkiye discussed opportunities for cooperation in cross-border trade, investment, and business, Report informs referring to the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (KOBIA).

The discussions took place during the second Azerbaijan-Türkiye Regional Economic Forum, held in Nakhchivan with the participation of officials and entrepreneurs.

The forum aimed to develop business ties between the two countries, particularly between their regions, highlight existing potential and opportunities for business cooperation, inform Turkish entrepreneurs about the business and investment opportunities of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and expand bilateral economic and trade ties with Türkiye's border regions.

It was noted that mutual steps taken in logistics, cross-border trade, investment, and support for small and medium businesses contribute to strengthening economic dynamism in the region and opening up new partnership opportunities. In particular, the opportunities Nakhchivan offers in terms of regional cooperation offer significant prospects for business.

The forum included a presentation of Nakhchivan's investment, trade, and logistics opportunities, and B2B meetings between entrepreneurs from both countries. During their visit, Turkish businessmen also learned about the operations of a number of companies operating in Nakhchivan.