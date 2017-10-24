Azerbaijan to send export mission to Saudi Arabia

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Economy announced a call for applications for participation in the export mission of exporters to Riyadh and Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) of the ministry.

It reads that the mission is eligible for entrepreneurs producing fruits-vegetables, tea, fruit juice, dried fruits, jams, natural mineral waters, milk and dairy products, meat and meat products and honey. The participants for mission will be selected based on competition. The organizer of competition is AZPROMO. The competition will be held on November 20, at the AZPROMO. The mission will take place on December 6-8.

The applications for participation must be submitted by November 9 at AZPROMO (Sabayil district, Neftchiler Avenue 32, Baku Business Center).

The contact person is Fuad Jafarov, Director of the Export Promotion Department of the Foundation.

Tel.: (012) 598 01 47/48 (ext. 141)

E-mail: fceferov@azpromo.az

E-mail: destek@azpromo.az.