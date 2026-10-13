Azerbaijan spends 1.39 billion manats on pharmaceuticals and medical supplies

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Consumers in Azerbaijan purchased 1.3864 billion manats ($815.53 million) worth of pharmaceutical products and medical supplies through the retail trade network in January-September 2026.

According to Report, citing the State Statistics Committee, the figure was 21.5% higher than in the first nine months of 2025.

Pharmaceutical products and medical supplies accounted for 2.7% of the money consumers spent on goods purchased for final consumption during the nine-month period.

For comparison, consumers purchased 50.8 billion manats ($29.88 billion) worth of goods through Azerbaijan's retail trade network in January-September, including 27.5 billion manats ($16.18 billion) worth of food products, beverages and tobacco products and 23.3 billion manats ($13.71 billion) worth of non-food goods.

Compared with January-September 2025, retail trade turnover increased by 3.8% in real terms, including 1.4% for food products, beverages and tobacco products and 6.7% for non-food goods.