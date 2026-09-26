Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Azerbaijan signs agreements and documents worth $10.8 billion at AIIF 2026

    Business
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 14:35
    Azerbaijan signs agreements and documents worth $10.8 billion at AIIF 2026

    Agreements and documents worth a total of $10.8 billion were signed on the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026), which concluded in Baku on Saturday.

    According to Report, citing the Ministry of Economy, a total of 23 documents were signed as part of the forum.

    Azerbaijan signed the documents with international investors and partner companies.

    The documents cover areas including artificial intelligence, energy, including renewable energy, construction, the digital economy, industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, finance, water management and others.

    Taking into account the projects announced during Baku Energy Week held in June this year, the total value of planned joint projects will reach $16.7 billion.

    "This is a clear indicator of growing investor confidence in Azerbaijan and the country's increasing attractiveness to investors. Investments of this scale make an important contribution to diversifying the economy, introducing new technologies and innovations, increasing added value and boosting employment," the Ministry of Economy said.

    Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Investment projects
    AIIF 2026-da ümumi dəyəri 10,8 milyard dollar olan 23 sənəd imzalanıb
    Азербайджан в рамках AIIF 2026 подписал соглашения и документы на $10,8 млрд
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