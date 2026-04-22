A meeting on investment opportunities in Azerbaijan was held in the Turkish city of Kocaeli, jointly organised by the office of Azerbaijan's trade representative in Türkiye and the Kocaeli Chamber of Commerce, Report informs, citing the Economy Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's trade representative in Türkiye, Tamerlan Taghiyev, and Kocaeli Chamber of Commerce head Necmi Bulut said at the event that economic relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye were developing dynamically.

Attendees provided information on Azerbaijan's favourable business and investment climate, incentives offered to entrepreneurs, industrial zones, logistics opportunities and projects being implemented in the non-oil sector.

Presentations were also made on the topic during the event, outlining priority areas of Azerbaijan's economy, export opportunities and conditions created for investors.

Business representatives' questions were answered and views were exchanged on issues of interest.

As part of the visit, participants also became acquainted with the operations of a number of enterprises.