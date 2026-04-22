Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan showcases investment opportunities in Türkiye's Kocaeli

    Business
    • 22 April, 2026
    • 21:38
    Azerbaijan showcases investment opportunities in Türkiye's Kocaeli

    A meeting on investment opportunities in Azerbaijan was held in the Turkish city of Kocaeli, jointly organised by the office of Azerbaijan's trade representative in Türkiye and the Kocaeli Chamber of Commerce, Report informs, citing the Economy Ministry of Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan's trade representative in Türkiye, Tamerlan Taghiyev, and Kocaeli Chamber of Commerce head Necmi Bulut said at the event that economic relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye were developing dynamically.

    Attendees provided information on Azerbaijan's favourable business and investment climate, incentives offered to entrepreneurs, industrial zones, logistics opportunities and projects being implemented in the non-oil sector.

    Presentations were also made on the topic during the event, outlining priority areas of Azerbaijan's economy, export opportunities and conditions created for investors.

    Business representatives' questions were answered and views were exchanged on issues of interest.

    As part of the visit, participants also became acquainted with the operations of a number of enterprises.

    Azerbaijan showcases investment opportunities in Türkiye's Kocaeli
    Azerbaijan showcases investment opportunities in Türkiye's Kocaeli
    Azerbaijan showcases investment opportunities in Türkiye's Kocaeli
    Azerbaijan showcases investment opportunities in Türkiye's Kocaeli

    Tamerlan Taghiyev Kocaeli Azerbaijan's economy
    Photo
    Kocaelidə Azərbaycanın biznes və investisiya imkanları tanıdılıb

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