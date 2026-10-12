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    Azerbaijan sees cooperation potential with Cambodia beyond oil and gas

    Business
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 16:09
    Azerbaijan sees cooperation potential with Cambodia beyond oil and gas

    Azerbaijan sees significant opportunities to develop cooperation with Cambodia in the non-oil and gas sector, Yusif Abdullayev, the official representative of the Azerbaijani delegation, said at the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum, Report informs.

    Abdullayev pointed out that Azerbaijan has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years.

    "We have significantly developed our infrastructure, strengthened our economy, and created new opportunities for international investors and businesses. Today, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a key transport, logistics, and economic hub connecting Europe and Asia," he said.

    Abdullayev added that Azerbaijan is actively pursuing economic diversification, particularly through the development of non-oil sectors.

    "We believe there is considerable potential for expanding cooperation between Cambodia and Azerbaijan in these areas," he stated.

    Yusif Abdullayev Azerbaijan-Cambodia relations Non-oil and gas sector Cooperation opportunities
    Yusif Abdullayev: "Qeyri-neft-qaz sahəsində Kamboca ilə əməkdaşlıq imkanları var"
    Юсиф Абдуллаев: Есть возможности для сотрудничества с Камбоджей в ненефтегазовом секторе
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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