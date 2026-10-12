Azerbaijan sees cooperation potential with Cambodia beyond oil and gas

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Azerbaijan sees significant opportunities to develop cooperation with Cambodia in the non-oil and gas sector, Yusif Abdullayev, the official representative of the Azerbaijani delegation, said at the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum, Report informs.

Abdullayev pointed out that Azerbaijan has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years.

"We have significantly developed our infrastructure, strengthened our economy, and created new opportunities for international investors and businesses. Today, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a key transport, logistics, and economic hub connecting Europe and Asia," he said.

Abdullayev added that Azerbaijan is actively pursuing economic diversification, particularly through the development of non-oil sectors.

"We believe there is considerable potential for expanding cooperation between Cambodia and Azerbaijan in these areas," he stated.