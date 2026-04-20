In January–March of 2026, Azerbaijan imported 371,801 tons of wheat, valued at approximately $82.8 million, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

According to the latest data, this represents an increase of 83,806 tons, or 29% in volume and $20.5 million, or 33% in value, compared to the first quarter of 2025.

During the reporting period, spending on wheat imports accounted for 2% of Azerbaijan's total import costs.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $9.407 billion in the initial three months of 2026, which is 21.9% less than in the same period last year. Of this, $5.402 billion came from exports and $4.005 billion from imports. Year‑on‑year, exports declined by 15.4% and imports by 29.3%.

As a result, a trade surplus of $1.398 billion was recorded in the first quarter, which is 93.4% higher compared to the corresponding period last year.