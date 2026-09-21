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    Azerbaijan's state standards to be calibrated at BIPM free of charge

    Business
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 17:51
    Azerbaijan's state standards to be calibrated at BIPM free of charge

    Azerbaijan's state standards will be calibrated at the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) free of charge after the country receives the status of a full member of the organization, General Director of the Azerbaijan Metrology Institute (AzMI) Khamis Seyranov said in an interview with Report.

    According to him, this right became available to Azerbaijan after transitioning from the status of an associate member to full membership in the BIPM.

    "Azerbaijani state standards will now be calibrated directly at the BIPM - at the primary source of measurement units. This right means confirming the reliability of our metrological base by the most authoritative institution in the world," Seyranov said.

    According to the head of AzMI, accurate and internationally recognized measurement results are important for ensuring the quality of products and services, the proper conduct of trade operations, and mutual trust between business communities. Seyranov emphasized that the calibration of standards from the primary source will create conditions for industrial enterprises, exporters, and laboratories to have greater trust in measurement results, and for goods and services to be more easily accepted in international markets.

    "This approach will help eliminate technical barriers to trade, increase the competitiveness of our products, and expand export potential," Seyranov noted.

    He added that the main goal for the upcoming period is the most effective use of the new opportunities that have opened up thanks to the full member status: "Among the priorities are the development of the reference base, the creation of new calibration and measurement capabilities, the expansion of research activities, and the improvement of personnel qualifications."

    Khamis Seyranov Azerbaijan Metrology Institute (AzMI)
    Xamis Seyranov: "Dövlət etalonlarımız Beynəlxalq Büroda pulsuz kalibrlənəcək" - MÜSAHİBƏ
    Хамис Сейранов: Эталоны Азербайджана будут калиброваться в BIPM бесплатно

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