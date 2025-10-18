Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Azerbaijan's spending on furniture imports drops by over 5%

    Business
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 16:10
    Azerbaijan's spending on furniture imports drops by over 5%

    In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan imported furniture and related parts worth almost $113 million, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.

    This represents an increase of just over $6.128 million-or 5.1%-compared to the same period last year.

    During nine months, spending on furniture and related parts accounted for 0.67% of Azerbaijan's total import costs.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $35.376 billion in the first nine months of 2025. Of this, $18.606 billion came from exports and $16.769 billion from imports.

    Azerbaijan imports furniture State Customs Committee
    Azərbaycan mebel və onun hissələrinin idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 5 % azaldıb

    Latest News

    16:55

    Chinese vice premier, US Treasury chief to hold new round of economic talks next week

    Other countries
    16:46

    Azerbaijan's asphalt production grew by over 5 times in September

    Industry
    16:36

    US Vice President to visit Israel to discuss advancing Trump's Gaza plan

    Other countries
    16:27

    FM: Armenia hopes for progress in establishing diplomatic ties with Türkiye

    Region
    16:20

    Ukrainian ambassador: Azerbaijan strengthening its position as regional leader

    Foreign policy
    16:10

    Azerbaijan's spending on furniture imports drops by over 5%

    Business
    16:02

    Kyiv's military leader: Capital urgently needs energy support

    Other countries
    15:53

    Deloitte: Azerbaijani businesses expect greatest growth in construction, transport

    Business
    15:45

    Deloitte: Business environment in Azerbaijan remains stable

    Business
    All News Feed