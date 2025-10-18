Azerbaijan's spending on furniture imports drops by over 5%
Business
- 18 October, 2025
- 16:10
In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan imported furniture and related parts worth almost $113 million, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.
This represents an increase of just over $6.128 million-or 5.1%-compared to the same period last year.
During nine months, spending on furniture and related parts accounted for 0.67% of Azerbaijan's total import costs.
Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $35.376 billion in the first nine months of 2025. Of this, $18.606 billion came from exports and $16.769 billion from imports.
