Azerbaijan's spending on furniture imports drops by over 5%

In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan imported furniture and related parts worth almost $113 million, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.

This represents an increase of just over $6.128 million-or 5.1%-compared to the same period last year.

During nine months, spending on furniture and related parts accounted for 0.67% of Azerbaijan's total import costs.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $35.376 billion in the first nine months of 2025. Of this, $18.606 billion came from exports and $16.769 billion from imports.