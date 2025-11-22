Azerbaijan's spending on cocoa imports rises by nearly 15%

In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan imported cocoa and related products valued at just over $121 million, marking a 14.7% growth year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.

For 10 months, Azerbaijan also exported cocoa and related products worth $10.05 million, representing a 0.5% increase compared to the same period of the previous year.

During the mentioned period, cocoa imports accounted for 0.63% of Azerbaijan's total imports, while cocoa exports made up 0.05% of the total exports.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $40.862 billion in the first ten months of 2025. Of this, $21.637 billion came from exports and $19.225 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 4.9%, while imports rose by 15.6%.