    Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan boosts exports nearly 30% in nine months of 2025

    Business
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 12:54
    Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan boosts exports nearly 30% in nine months of 2025

    Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan exported goods worth $10.3 million USD in January–September, marking a 29.8% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs.

    Over the nine months, Nakhchivan products were delivered not only to neighboring countries but also to markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq. New export destinations were also established, including Tajikistan, Syria, and Palestine.

    Nakhchivan exports
    Naxçıvandan ixrac 30 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Экспорт из Нахчывана увеличился почти на 30%

