Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan boosts exports nearly 30% in nine months of 2025
Business
- 14 November, 2025
- 12:54
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan exported goods worth $10.3 million USD in January–September, marking a 29.8% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs.
Over the nine months, Nakhchivan products were delivered not only to neighboring countries but also to markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq. New export destinations were also established, including Tajikistan, Syria, and Palestine.
Latest News
14:03
Armenia and Georgia to ratify readmission agreementRegion
14:00
Gaza health officials say 15 Palestinian bodies returned by IsraelOther countries
13:59
Photo
Keys to homes presented to residents returning to ShushakandDomestic policy
13:52
Apartments to be put up for sale in KhankandiKarabakh
13:48
Tokayev: Kazakhstan's agricultural output needs to double by 2030Region
13:46
Azerbaijan, ADB mull cooperation in enhancing metro networksForeign policy
13:37
FM Bochorishvili: Georgia will deepen cooperation with ArmeniaRegion
13:35
ADB's financial support to Azerbaijan reaches $5.5B since 1999Finance
13:32
Photo