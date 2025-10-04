Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Azerbaijan's clothing imports from Türkiye drop 14% in nine months

    From January to September 2025, Azerbaijan imported $39.25 million worth of clothing from Türkiye, Report informs, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly, marking a 14% decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

    In September alone, Türkiye exported $6.49 million worth of clothing to Azerbaijan, showing a 1.9% increase year-on-year.

    Over the nine months, Türkiye's total clothing exports fell 6.5% to $12.71 billion, while in September exports declined 5.7% to $1.49 billion.

    The largest importers of Turkish clothing were:

    • Germany: $2.06 billion (down 6.8%)

    • Netherlands: $1.51 billion (down 6%)

    • Spain: $1.28 billion (down 9.8%)

