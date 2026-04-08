Azerbaijan resumes pasta imports from Luxembourg

In January 2026, Azerbaijan imported 1,645 tons of pasta products (excluding couscous), valued at $2.1 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 34% and 50%, respectively, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, Azerbaijan purchased pasta from:

- Türkiye: 1,192 tons (+50%) worth $1 million (+48%);

- Russia: 373 tons (+12%) worth $848,000 (+97%);

- Ukraine: 34 tons (-51%) worth $78,000 (-48%);

- Uzbekistan: 22.4 tons worth $53,000 (no supply a year ago);

- Kazakhstan: 5.6 tons worth $23,0000 (no supply a year ago).

After a break of 2 years and 5 months, Azerbaijan has restored pasta imports from Luxembourg (0.02 tons worth $120,000).