Azerbaijan resumes lettuce imports from Germany
Business
- 28 November, 2025
- 13:30
In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan imported nearly 1,269 tons of lettuce, valued at $901,400, marking a year-on-year increase of 22% and 24%, respectively, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.
During this period, Azerbaijan purchased lettuce from:
- Iran: 1,268.1 tons (+23%) worth $894,700 (+24%);
- Spain: 0.5 tons worth 5,000 (no supply a year ago);
- The Netherlands: 0.1 tons worth $900 (no supply a year ago),
- Italy: 0.02 tons worth $350 (no supply a year ago),
- The United Arab Emirates: 0.03 tons worth $200 (no supply a year ago).
Azerbaijan has resumed lettuce imports from Germany (0.01 tons worth $150) after an 8-year and 5-month break.
