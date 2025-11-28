Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Business
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 13:30
    Azerbaijan resumes lettuce imports from Germany

    In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan imported nearly 1,269 tons of lettuce, valued at $901,400, marking a year-on-year increase of 22% and 24%, respectively, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, Azerbaijan purchased lettuce from:

    - Iran: 1,268.1 tons (+23%) worth $894,700 (+24%);

    - Spain: 0.5 tons worth 5,000 (no supply a year ago);

    - The Netherlands: 0.1 tons worth $900 (no supply a year ago),

    - Italy: 0.02 tons worth $350 (no supply a year ago),

    - The United Arab Emirates: 0.03 tons worth $200 (no supply a year ago).

    Azerbaijan has resumed lettuce imports from Germany (0.01 tons worth $150) after an 8-year and 5-month break.

    Azerbaijan Germany lettuce imports State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycan Almaniyadan kahı tədarükünü bərpa edib

