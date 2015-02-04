Azerbaijan restricts import of online purchases

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ State Customs Committee (SCC) discusses the matter with the relevant structures to reduce the maximum amount of preferential imports in the field of e-commerce in Azerbaijan with the current level of 1,000 dollars.

Report informs it was stated in an interview with the Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev.

According to A. Aliyev, benefits provided 1,000 dollars for goods imported into the country for personal use:

Currently, goods are being ordered for different names or addresses ostensibly for private use.

This issue is now acute for the customs authorities.Ecommerce creates problems worldwide. Now discussions are held and there will be limitation of the exemptions.I can't say for sure whether this amount to be reduced to 150 dollars, but the decision in this regard will be taken in the near future.