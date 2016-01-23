​Azerbaijan reduces turnover with EU countries

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ The foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan with the countries of the European Union decreased by 33.9% and in 2015 amounted to 9 695 million USD in the annual comparison.

Report informs citing State Customs Committee, in the reporting period, exports decreased by 41.63% to 6 752 million USD, imports - by 5.18%, amounted to 2,943 million USD. During the reporting period the share of the EU had 59.1% of total exports, and 31.92% of the total imports of the country.

Exports to Italy, which has the largest share in Azerbaijan's trade turnover with the EU countries decreased by 53.09% - up to 2, 254 million USD as imports from Italy increased by 2.1 times and amounted to 587.8 million USD.

Italy is the main partner of Azerbaijan, and its share accounts for 13.77% of the total foreign trade turnover of the country. Exports to Italy is 19.73% of total export of Azerbaijan. In terms of imports Italy is the fifth largest country after Russia, Turkey, USA and Germany. The share of the country accounts for 6.37% of total imports to Azerbaijan.