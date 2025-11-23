Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan reduces spending on pharmaceutical imports

    Business
    • 23 November, 2025
    • 11:22
    In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan imported pharmaceutical products worth $424.755 million.

    Report informs with reference to the country's State Customs Committee that this is 1.3% less compared to the same period in 2024.

    At the same time, Azerbaijan also exported pharmaceutical products worth $2.217 million, which is 13.3% less year-on-year.

    Imports of pharmaceutical products accounted for 2.21% of Azerbaijan's total imports, while exports accounted for 0.01% of total exports.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $40.862 billion in the first ten months of 2025. Of this, $21.637 billion came from exports and $19.225 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 4.9%, while imports rose by 15.6%.

    Azərbaycan əczaçılıq məhsullarının idxalına çəkdiyi xərci azaldıb
    Азербайджан сократил расходы на импорт фармацевтической продукции

