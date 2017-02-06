 Top
    Azerbaijan plans to build an asphalt plant in Ukraine

    Alov specializing in road construction sector has reached an agreement

    Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Alov" company specializing in the construction and road sector in Azerbaijan intends to put an investment in Ukraine.

    Report informs citing the foreign media, Azerbaijani company plans to build asphalt plant in the Lviv region of Ukraine.

    The region's representative said they recently had a meeting with the management of "Alov" and agreement was reached on construction of the asphalt plant.

    "Such a factory will become a competitor of "Onur "(Turkey) and "Автомагистраль-Юг" (Odessa), he added.

