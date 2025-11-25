Azerbaijan, Pakistan explore prospects to expand mutual investments
Business
- 25 November, 2025
- 14:30
Azerbaijan and Pakistan have discussed opportunities to expand mutual investments, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Economy Minister, wrote on X, Report informs.
"During our visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, we were delighted to hold a meeting with Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ahmad, the National Coordinator of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).
We explored opportunities to expand mutual investments, including in the oil and gas sector, and promote joint projects, alongside active support for business partnerships," reads the post.
