Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Investment Fund may begin financing int'l projects

    24 October, 2025
    The Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Investment Fund is considering participation in the financing of investment projects implemented not only in Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, but also in third countries, Kyrgyz Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov said in Baku during the second meeting of the ministers of industry, science, technology, and innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Report informs.

    According to the minister, the fund is already actively operating and has reviewed four investment applications, giving preliminary approval. "We encourage entrepreneurs, Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz joint ventures, and investors to more actively collaborate with the fund," he added.

    Sydykov also noted that work is underway to increase the fund's authorized capital from $25 million to $100 million.

    Azərbaycan-Qırğızıstan İnkişaf Fondu 3-cü ölkələrdə də fəaliyyət göstərə bilər
    Азербайджано-Кыргызский инвестфонд может начать финансировать международные проекты

