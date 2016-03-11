Azerbaijan is preparing for strategic privatization

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ At present in Azerbaijan with the participation of consulting companies and experts has developed a new program for the privatization of state property. Report informs, Assistant to Azerbaijani President on Economic Reforms Natig Amirov said Friday.

He noted that the goal of privatization is not only to increase government revenue: "Azerbaijan has enough strategic currency reserves, President Ilham Aliyev has set a number of tasks before the government in connection with the privatization. Firstly, privatization of certain parts of a number of state institutions in their improvement through better management and transparency of activity. The second category of institutions will be privatized in order to increase competitiveness."

The presidential aide also said the probability of review of privatization of large projects if proposals will come from serious investors: "The government is ready to provide investors with any legal and material support in the framework of accepted international norms."

N.Amirov said that the issue of privatization of communication facilities and enterprises will also be considered under new privatization program.