Azerbaijan is among top ten Turkish companies

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ Over the last six months of 2017, 136 Azerbaijani investment companies have been established in Turkey.

Report informs citing the Turkish Ministry of Economy.

By late 2017, the total number of foreign investment companies in Turkey reached 58,422. According to statistical data, 3 313 new companies were created in the second half of 2017. Notably, by late 2016, the number of foreign investment companies was 52,754, indicating an increase of 5,668 units in number of companies in 2017.

Germany takes the first place in the ranking of foreign companies created in the last six months with 428 companies, Syria is in the second place with 356 companies and Iran is third with 231 companies. The list includes England (198), Netherlands (171), Russia (146), Azerbaijan (136), Iraq (132), US (104) and China (90).