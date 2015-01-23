Azerbaijan Investment Forum to be held in Baku

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ The senior leaders, economists, regulators and civil servants representing Azerbaijan and the main sectors of the global economy will assemble in Baku in March to participate in the Azerbaijan Investment Forum to be organized by "The Economist Events".

Report informs, the forum will be chaired by the editor of "The Economist" magazine John Andrews. It will kick off with the diversification of Azerbaijan's oil economy and the leading public figures' reports on the ways turning the country into a regional center of sports, education and art.

In the framework the Forum, Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov will make a report on European Games 2015- a great sporting event to be held in Baku, as well as, the heritage issues leaving after the major investments in this project, dedicated to the importance of influence of the country hosting such a significant event.

Azerbaijan Investment Forum will be held on March 17.