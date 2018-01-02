Azerbaijan increases manufacturing electronic products

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ Computer and electronic products and electrical equipment worth 188.7 mln AZN were produced in Azerbaijan in 11 months of 2017.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, compared to January-November 2016, production of computer and electronic products increased by 28.5% and production of electrical equipment by 50.1% compared to the same period of last year.

During eleven months of 2017, production of devices for measuring consumption or level of liquid and gas increased by 10.4% compared to the same period of the previous year, production of parts of electrical distribution and control devices by 1.6-fold, production of cables for voltages up to 1000 V by 44.4% compared to the analogical period of 2016.

According to official statistics, 1,925 domestic refrigerators were produced in January-November of 2017, which is less by 0.8% than in the same period of 2016.