Azerbaijan increases cherry exports by 49% in January-July

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Azerbaijan exported 19,947 tons of sour cherries and sweet cherries worth $30.95 million in January-July this year, up 49% in value and 19.2% in volume compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing calculations based on data from the State Statistical Committee.

Russia was the largest destination for Azerbaijani cherries, accounting for 19,699 tons worth $30.72 million. Exports to Russia increased by 48.7% in value and 18.5% in volume year-on-year.

Azerbaijan also exported 228 tons worth $214,000 to Kazakhstan, representing increases of 3.6 times in value and three times in volume.

Shipments to Belarus amounted to 19.2 tons worth $15,400. While export value declined by 48%, the volume increased 3.8 times.

Exports to Hong Kong totaled 0.73 tons worth $1,470, down 69% in value and 31% in volume.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan imported 351 tons of sour cherries and sweet cherries worth $477,000 during the reporting period, up 65% in value and 37% in volume year-on-year.

Turkey supplied 242 tons worth $327,000, representing increases of 5,450 times in value and 4,840 times in volume compared to the same period last year.

Imports from Iran amounted to 108 tons worth $146,000, up 0.4% in both value and volume.

Azerbaijan also imported 0.19 tons worth $1,590 from Chile and 0.07 tons worth $880 from China. Imports from these countries declined by 53% and 54% in value, respectively.

Additionally, Azerbaijan purchased 0.03 tons of cherries worth $610 from Australia.

The country resumed cherry supplies from Australia after a gap of five years and 11 months.