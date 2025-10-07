Azerbaijan Fish Farm Represented Azerbaijan at ANUGA 2025 International Exhibition in Germany

Azerbaijan Fish Farm, the country's leading producer of premium black caviar, proudly represented Azerbaijan at the ANUGA 2025 International Food Exhibition in Cologne. The company participated under the auspices of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), marking a significant milestone in advancing Azerbaijan's global culinary presence.

At the heart of the exhibition was Baku Caviar, the flagship brand of Azerbaijan Fish Farm, which captivated visitors with its exquisite collection of premium caviar. Seamlessly blending the rich heritage of the Caspian Sea with cutting-edge production standards, Baku Caviar stood out for both its taste and its commitment to sustainable and environmentally responsible practices.

One of the highlights of the company's participation was its signature sustainability initiative: for every jar of caviar sold, Azerbaijan Fish Farm releases ten sturgeon back into the Caspian Sea. This program not only supports the preservation of this ancient and endangered species but also underscores the company's long-term commitment to biodiversity and ecosystem restoration.

"Participating in ANUGA 2025 provided a valuable platform to connect with international partners, introduce our brand to a wider European audience, and reinforce our mission to promote sustainable gastronomy," said a company spokesperson.

The successful presence of Azerbaijan Fish Farm at ANUGA 2025 reaffirmed that Azerbaijan is capable of delivering world-class, responsibly produced delicacies that serve as both cultural ambassadors and symbols of innovation in sustainable food production.