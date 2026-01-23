Azerbaijan extends suspension of business inspections for another year

Azerbaijan plans to extend the suspension of inspections in the field of entrepreneurship until January 1, 2027.

According to Report, relevant amendments are proposed to the law "On the Suspension of Inspections in the Field of Entrepreneurship."

The draft law was reviewed at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

It is noted that, in order to stimulate business development, inspections (with the exception of cases envisaged in Article 2.1 of the law that pose a significant threat to human life and health, as well as to the security and economic interests of the state) have been suspended since November 1, 2015. The proposed amendments provide for extending the validity of this moratorium for another year.