Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan extends suspension of business inspections for another year

    Business
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 13:00
    Azerbaijan extends suspension of business inspections for another year

    Azerbaijan plans to extend the suspension of inspections in the field of entrepreneurship until January 1, 2027.

    According to Report, relevant amendments are proposed to the law "On the Suspension of Inspections in the Field of Entrepreneurship."

    The draft law was reviewed at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

    It is noted that, in order to stimulate business development, inspections (with the exception of cases envisaged in Article 2.1 of the law that pose a significant threat to human life and health, as well as to the security and economic interests of the state) have been suspended since November 1, 2015. The proposed amendments provide for extending the validity of this moratorium for another year.

    business inspections Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanda sahibkarlıq sahəsində yoxlamalar daha 1 il dayandırılır
    В Азербайджане еще на год приостанавливают проверки в сфере предпринимательства

    Latest News

    14:25

    Outbound tourism from Azerbaijan falls by over 2%

    Tourism
    14:19

    Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry preparing to apply AI

    Finance
    14:03
    Photo

    Promotional meetings held in Ethiopia ahead of WUF13

    Foreign policy
    13:57

    Tural Aliyev: Talks on Black Sea Energy underway with investors

    Energy
    13:50

    Ilgar Hasanov: Diamond trade impossible without participation in Kimberley process

    Industry
    13:42

    Tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan decline by 2%

    Tourism
    13:40

    IEA: Global gas demand grew by less than 1% in 2025

    Energy
    13:27

    Zelenskyy says Donbas is key issue of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

    Region
    13:25

    Azerbaijan's transport revenues surge by nearly 5%

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed