Azerbaijan exports $157.2M worth of tomatoes in Jan.–Sept. 2025

In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan exported tomatoes worth $157.2 million, a 12.6% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the October issue of the Export Review by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

In September, Azerbaijan did not export any tomatoes.

Over the nine months, non-oil sector exports of Azerbaijan rose by 7.7% year-on-year, reaching $2.6 billion.