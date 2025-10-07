Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Azerbaijan enforces 43 investment protection agreements

    Business
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 11:54
    Azerbaijan enforces 43 investment protection agreements

    A total of 43 bilateral agreements on the promotion and protection of investments are currently in force between Azerbaijan and its international partners, Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    Aliyev highlighted that ongoing reforms, incentives, and a favorable business environment have helped increase investment inflows, create new production sectors, and generate jobs in the country.

    He also noted that Azerbaijan has signed 10 bilateral free trade agreements with neighboring and regional countries, which help boost trade flows from the Middle East to the CIS region and expand economic cooperation.

    Thanks to its strategic geographic position, Azerbaijan is becoming a regional hub for economic policy. Aliyev pointed to the Middle Corridor's growing role in transit freight, adding that volumes are expected to rise even further with the launch of the Zangazur Corridor.

    Modern infrastructure projects like the Baku International Sea Trade Port, the Alat Free Economic Zone, and upgraded railway networks offer investors direct access to global markets and high transit efficiency.

    Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan's industrial zones, along with advanced transport and digital infrastructure and skilled human capital, provide a ready platform for producing competitive goods and services.

    Elnur Aliyev bilateral agreements Azerbaijan AZHAB Zangazur corridor
    Nazir müavini: "Sərmayələrin təşviqi və qarşılıqlı qorunması haqqında 43 saziş qüvvədədir"
    У Азербайджана действуют соглашения о поощрении и взаимной защите инвестиций с 43 странами

    Latest News

    13:33

    Pakistani official: AZHAB is driving force for economic growth, trade and entrepreneurship

    Business
    13:28
    Photo
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Heads of State and Government participating in 12th Summit of OTS Council of Heads of State in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    13:24

    KOSGEB: Azerbaijan is platform promoting cooperation between OIC countries

    Business
    13:14

    Nargis Wieck: Germany, Azerbaijan discussing joint projects in water, agricultural sectors

    Infrastructure
    13:14

    OIC to launch SME Network

    Business
    13:06

    Global halal industry grows over 10% annually, says OIC official

    Business
    12:58

    German ambassador: Potential for co-op with Azerbaijan particularly high in renewables

    Energy
    12:57

    Azer Mursagulov: Azerbaijan maintains stable, strong position regarding its public debt

    Finance
    12:49

    Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye discuss deeping cooperation at OTS summit

    Other countries
    All News Feed