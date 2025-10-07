Azerbaijan enforces 43 investment protection agreements

A total of 43 bilateral agreements on the promotion and protection of investments are currently in force between Azerbaijan and its international partners, Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum in Baku, Report informs.

Aliyev highlighted that ongoing reforms, incentives, and a favorable business environment have helped increase investment inflows, create new production sectors, and generate jobs in the country.

He also noted that Azerbaijan has signed 10 bilateral free trade agreements with neighboring and regional countries, which help boost trade flows from the Middle East to the CIS region and expand economic cooperation.

Thanks to its strategic geographic position, Azerbaijan is becoming a regional hub for economic policy. Aliyev pointed to the Middle Corridor's growing role in transit freight, adding that volumes are expected to rise even further with the launch of the Zangazur Corridor.

Modern infrastructure projects like the Baku International Sea Trade Port, the Alat Free Economic Zone, and upgraded railway networks offer investors direct access to global markets and high transit efficiency.

Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan's industrial zones, along with advanced transport and digital infrastructure and skilled human capital, provide a ready platform for producing competitive goods and services.