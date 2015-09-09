Azerbaijan doubles investment in Georgia

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ In the II quarter of this year, Azerbaijan invested in Georgia's economy in the amount of 160 mln. US dollars.

Report informs, it's more by 82 million US dollars, or twice than in the same period of last year.

According to the information, in the first quarter of this year, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs invested in Georgia's economy 59 million US dollars.

Second place or volume of investment in Georgia is Holland (68 million US dollars), the third is Turkey (41 million US dollars).

Azerbaijan and Turkey have increased investment in Georgia twice in comparison with the same period of last year.