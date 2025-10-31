Azerbaijan discusses bilateral investment initiatives with Belgium

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    31 October, 2025
    Azerbaijan and the Federation of Belgian Enterprises have discussed opportunities for implementing mutual investment initiatives, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry.

    The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli and René Branders, President of the Federation of Belgian Enterprises and CEO of FiB Belgium.

    During the meeting, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to developing relations with the Kingdom of Belgium. The parties noted that such meetings and negotiations play a key role in expanding economic cooperation. Opportunities for strengthening collaboration in trade, industry, energy, transport, and other sectors were highlighted. Belgian investors were invited to actively participate in projects being implemented in Azerbaijan.

    The two sides also evaluated priorities for economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belgium, the realization of joint investment initiatives, and the organization of export missions.

    The Federation of Belgian Enterprises was established in 1973 through the merger of the Belgian Federation of Industry and the Federation of Non-Industrial Enterprises. It currently represents over 50,000 companies through more than 40 sectoral federations.

