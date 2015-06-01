 Top
    Azerbaijan-Britain Business meeting held in Baku

    Exhange of views on investing capital, the cooperation in field of small and medium-sized enterprises were made

    Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijan-Britain Business meeting was held in Baku Business Center in the framework of  Lord Mayor of London Alderman Alan's visit to Azerbaijan.

    Report informs referring to the Ministry of Economy and Industry, along with the officials, the representatives of services, banking, finance, insurance fields also attended the event.

    London's mayor expressed his satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan and noted the successful continuation of the relations between Azerbaijan and Great Britain and also stressed the importance of reciprocal visits in expansion of cooperation.

    The exchange of views on investing capital, the cooperation in the field of small and medium-sized enterprises were made. 

