Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports to Russia by over 1%

In January-October of 2025, Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $968.9 million to Russia, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

According to the November edition of the Export Review published by the center, the figure represents a 1.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

During the ten-month period, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to Türkiye rose by 1.8% to $486.3 million, while exports to Switzerland surged by 70.7% to $288.3 million.

In the same timeframe, Azerbaijan exported non-oil goods worth $273.6 million to Georgia (up 16.6%) and $171.4 million to Ukraine.

Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports grew by 6.6% year-on-year, reaching $3 billion in the first ten months of 2025.