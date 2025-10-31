Azerbaijan boosts non-oil and gas exports to Russia by over 4%

In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan exported non-oil and gas products to Russia worth $878.9 million, representing a 4.2% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

According to the October edition of the Export Review by the center, during the nine-month period, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports to Türkiye rose by 0.2%, reaching $435.8 million, while exports to Switzerland grew by 2.1 times to $247.8 million.

Over the same period, Azerbaijan also exported $244.8 million worth of non-oil and gas products to Georgia (a 25.5% increase) and $147.3 million to Ukraine.

Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports grew by 7.7% year-on-year, reaching $2.6 billion over the same nine-month period.