Azerbaijan launches online privatization of state property

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee on Property Issues prepares to introduce another innovation on the privatization of the state property.

The committee spokesperson Gulu Khalilov told Report that this is about the implementation of "e-auction" project.

Unlike traditional auctions, investors will be able to participate in e-auctions via the Internet anywhere in the world.

This kind of auctions initially planned for privatization of state-owned vehicles and equipment. Gradually, real estate - non-residential areas will be auctioned.

Notably, the committee will hold a public presentation of the project tomorrow.

Procedure of e-auction to be held at the State Service of Registration for Real Estate under the State Committee on Property Issues of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be shown live, information will be provided on the purpose and benefits of this innovation.