    Azerbaijan begins corn imports from Slovakia

    Business
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 10:49
    Azerbaijan begins corn imports from Slovakia

    In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 36,976 tons of corn (including seeds) worth $14.1 million, marking a year-on-year decline of 42% and 29%, respectively, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During this period, Azerbaijan purchased corn:

    - Russia: 35,378 tons (-43%) worth $7.3 million (-45%);

    - Türkiye: 742 tons (-20%) worth $1.9 million (-26%);

    - France: 276 tons (+2.9 times) worth $1.5 million (+2.9 times);

    - Hungary: 220 tons (+3 times) worth $1.5 million (+3.7 times);

    - Serbia: 145 tons (+14%) worth $858,000 (+6%).

    In 2025, Azerbaijan imported corn from Slovakia (6.5 tons worth $49,000) for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.

    Meanwhile, in 2024, Russia accounted for 97.7% of the 85,300 tons of corn imported to Azerbaijan.

    Azərbaycan daha bir ölkədən qarğıdalı almağa başlayıb
    Азербайджан начал импортировать кукурузу еще из одной страны

