Azerbaijan begins corn imports from Slovakia

In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 36,976 tons of corn (including seeds) worth $14.1 million, marking a year-on-year decline of 42% and 29%, respectively, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, Azerbaijan purchased corn:

- Russia: 35,378 tons (-43%) worth $7.3 million (-45%);

- Türkiye: 742 tons (-20%) worth $1.9 million (-26%);

- France: 276 tons (+2.9 times) worth $1.5 million (+2.9 times);

- Hungary: 220 tons (+3 times) worth $1.5 million (+3.7 times);

- Serbia: 145 tons (+14%) worth $858,000 (+6%).

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported corn from Slovakia (6.5 tons worth $49,000) for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.

Meanwhile, in 2024, Russia accounted for 97.7% of the 85,300 tons of corn imported to Azerbaijan.