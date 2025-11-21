Azerbaijan begins apple exports to Guinea and Libya

In January-September 2025, Azerbaijan exported 71,400 tons of apples worth $50.2 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 35% in volume and 46% in value, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this period, Azerbaijan sold apples to:

- Russia: 61,200 tons (+39%) worth $42.1 million (+45%);

- Türkiye: 2,800 tons worth $2.8 million (no supply a year ago);

- The United Arab Emirates: 2,400 tons (-20%) worth $2.3 million (+18%);

- Kazakhstan: 2,900 tons (-11%) worth $1.2 million (-10%);

- Uzbekistan: 621 tons (-60%) worth $733,000 (-46%).

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported apples to Guinea (22.3 tons worth $22,300) and Libya (206 tons worth $220,000) for the first time in 14 years, based on publicly available foreign trade statistics dating back to 2011.