    Azerbaijan appoints trade envoy to Central Asian countries

    Business
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 14:17
    Azerbaijan appoints trade envoy to Central Asian countries

    Samad Hasanov has been appointed as Azerbaijan's trade representative to the Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan), and will be based in Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Economy told Report.

    According to the ministry, Hasanov will play an important role in developing trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries, promoting the Made in Azerbaijan brand and the country's investment environment, and boosting non-oil exports.

    Born in 1990, Hasanov graduated from Azerbaijan State University of Economics in 2012 with a degree in general economics and earned a law degree from Yanka Kupala State University in Belarus in 2018.

    Hasanov began his career in 2015 as a senior project manager at the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and has held various positions. Since August 10, 2023, he has served as the director of AZPROMO's Investment Promotion Department.

    trade representative Central Asian countries Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanın Mərkəzi Asiya ölkələri üzrə ticarət nümayəndəsi təyin edilib - EKSKLÜZİV
    Азербайджан назначил торгового представителя по странам Центральной Азии - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

