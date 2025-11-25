Azerbaijan and Qatar hold first meeting of joint business council

The first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Qatari Joint Business Council was held in Doha as part of the 4th meeting of the Joint Economic, Trade and Technical Commission of Azerbaijan and Qatar, Report informs, citing the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The council meeting was co-chaired by Dr. Mohammed bin Jawhar Al-Mohammed, Qatar Chamber Board Member and Chairman of the Qatari Side, and Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and Head of the Azerbaijani Side, in the presence of members from both sides.

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs of Qatar, Kamaladdin Heydarov, Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, Second Vice-Chairman of Qatar Chamber, attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the abundant cooperation opportunities between the Qatari and Azerbaijani business sectors across various fields, as well as the investment climate and the opportunities available for companies in both countries.

In his remarks, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari said that the Business Council confirms the common keenness of both sides to strengthen economic ties and open broader horizons for cooperation in various commercial and investment sectors, pointing out that relations between Qatar and Azerbaijan have witnessed tangible development over the past years.

He noted that the Joint Council is not just a platform for consultation, but rather an effective bridge to connect the business community in the two countries, enabling companies to exchange experiences, explore promising opportunities, and build strategic partnerships that serve the interests of the private sector and support joint economic development.

In turn, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of KOBIA and Head of the Azerbaijani side, said that the Council meeting represents an important step in Qatar–Azerbaijan economic relations, which both sides are keen to enhance through cooperation and partnerships in several key sectors, most notably agriculture, tourism, technology, and others.

Kamaladdin Heydarov, Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, stated that the first meeting of the Joint Business Council represents a new boost to the friendship and mutual trust between the two countries-an advancement that will positively impact the business community, particularly the private sector.

During the meeting, both sides delivered several presentations on the investment opportunities available in each country. Nasser Al-Kaabi, from the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar), gave a presentation on Qatar's investment climate, while Aisha Al Mulla, from Qatar Tourism, presented an overview of Qatar's tourism sector.

For its part, the Azerbaijani side delivered presentations highlighting investment opportunities in Azerbaijan, including those available in the Alat Free Economic Zone.