Azerbaijan and Oman create $200M Direct Investment Fund

"Within the framework of our working visit to the Sultanate of Oman, a Shareholders' Agreement was signed between the Azerbaijan Investment Holding and the Oman Investment Authority on the establishment of the Azerbaijan–Oman Direct Investment Fund, with a total value of $200 million," Jabbarov wrote.

The fund will serve as an important platform for strengthening bilateral investment cooperation and promoting economic growth in both countries, the minister said, adding, "It will focus on implementing strategic investment projects across Azerbaijan, Oman, Central Asia, and other regions in key sectors such as the food industry, healthcare, renewable energy, consumer goods, and logistics."