    Azerbaijan and Oman create $200M Direct Investment Fund

    Business
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 14:05
    Azerbaijan and Oman create $200M Direct Investment Fund

    A Shareholders' Agreement has been signed between Azerbaijan Investment Holding and the Oman Investment Authority on the establishment of a Direct Investment Fund with a total value of $200 million, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Report informs.

    "Within the framework of our working visit to the Sultanate of Oman, a Shareholders' Agreement was signed between the Azerbaijan Investment Holding and the Oman Investment Authority on the establishment of the Azerbaijan–Oman Direct Investment Fund, with a total value of $200 million," Jabbarov wrote.

    The fund will serve as an important platform for strengthening bilateral investment cooperation and promoting economic growth in both countries, the minister said, adding, "It will focus on implementing strategic investment projects across Azerbaijan, Oman, Central Asia, and other regions in key sectors such as the food industry, healthcare, renewable energy, consumer goods, and logistics."

    Azərbaycan və Oman 200 milyon dollarlıq Birbaşa İnvestisiya Fondu yaradıb
    Азербайджан и Оман создали Фонд прямых инвестиций на $200 млн

