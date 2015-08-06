Azerbaijan, Japan sign documents on allocation of grants

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and the Government of Japan signed notes and other documents through the non-project grant aid for the "Provision of Product of SMEs in Japan".

Report informs, the documents provide a grant of 100 million Japanese yen ($ 909 090).

The main purpose of non-project grant aid is to contribute to the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan using high-tech small and medium enterprises in Japan.

The document was signed by Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Heydar Asadov and Japanese Ambassador to Baku Tsuguo Takahashi.

The total amount of funds allocated from Japan for the development, improvement of infrastructure, agriculture, social services, culture and human resource development is 1.1 billion dollars.