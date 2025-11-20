Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Azerbaijan and Israel strengthen business partnership

    Business
    • 20 November, 2025
    • 20:57
    Azerbaijan and Israel strengthen business partnership

    The 4th meeting of the joint Azerbaijan-Israeli intergovernmental commission was held today in Israel, Report informs.

    Following the meeting, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X:

    "Within the framework of our working visit to the State of Israel, we, together with colleagues, participated in the 4th session of the Azerbaijan–Israel Joint Commission.

    We underscored the importance of strengthening the engagement between the business communities of both countries and examined opportunities to advance joint activities in trade, investment, energy, agriculture, transportation, digitalization, tourism, and other priority areas.

    These efforts reflect our shared objectives of diversifying economic cooperation and further deepening the business partnership."

    Mikayil Jabbarov Israel business
